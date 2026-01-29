Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Germany's Chancellor Merz discusses the future of the FCAS warplane programme, highlighting ongoing talks with France about potential joint aircraft development.
BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that the French-German-Spanish FCAS warplane programme was sure to yield joint defence systems, but it remained to be seen whether it would generate joint aircraft.
"There will definitely be joint systems," Merz said in Berlin. "We are currently in intensive talks with France about the extent to which we will continue to develop and build joint aircraft, and I expect that we will reach a joint decision on this within the next few weeks."
(Writing by Friederike Heine; editing by Matthias Williams)
