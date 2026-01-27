Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
GEA Group aims to grow through acquisitions in the pharmaceutical and beverage sectors, targeting manufacturers with significant market capitalization.
Jan 27 (Reuters) - German food processing technology supplier GEA Group plans to drive its growth also through acquisitions, its chief executive told the WPV business reporters association in Duesseldorf late on Monday. "We are interested in companies in the pharmaceutical and beverage sectors that are a good fit for us," CEO Stefan Klebert said.
GEA is monitoring manufacturers with the market capitalization of up to several billion dollars that could widen its existing value chain or strengthen its presence in new regions, he said. Besides China and India, the company is also looking at businesses in the U.S. "If nothing worthwhile comes along in terms of M&A, we will certainly consider at some point again a share buyback," CEO added.
Earlier in the day the company reported a preliminary margin on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before restructuring expenses of 16.5% for 2025, beating its own guidance range of 16.2% to 16.4%.
(Reporting by Tom Käckenhoff, writing by Anastasiia Kozlova, editing by Linda Pasquini)
