GEA Group Pursues Growth Strategy Through Strategic Acquisitions

GEA Group's Growth Strategy

Jan 27 (Reuters) - German food processing technology supplier GEA Group plans to drive its growth also through acquisitions, its chief executive told the WPV business reporters association in Duesseldorf late on Monday. "We are interested in companies in the pharmaceutical and beverage sectors that are a good fit for us," CEO Stefan Klebert said.

Targeting Manufacturers for Expansion

GEA is monitoring manufacturers with the market capitalization of up to several billion dollars that could widen its existing value chain or strengthen its presence in new regions, he said. Besides China and India, the company is also looking at businesses in the U.S. "If nothing worthwhile comes along in terms of M&A, we will certainly consider at some point again a share buyback," CEO added.

Financial Performance Overview

Earlier in the day the company reported a preliminary margin on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before restructuring expenses of 16.5% for 2025, beating its own guidance range of 16.2% to 16.4%.

(Reporting by Tom Käckenhoff, writing by Anastasiia Kozlova, editing by Linda Pasquini)