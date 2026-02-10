Germany's Bertelsmann takes majority stake in Indian logistics firm
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 10, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 10, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
Bertelsmann has acquired an 80% stake in Indian logistics firm Lets Transport, viewing India as a key growth market with significant potential.
BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - German media and services group Bertelsmann has taken a majority stake in Indian logistics platform Lets Transport, hoping to build on its presence in India as an important growth market, the head of its investment division told Reuters.
"We now have 80%," Bertelsmann Investments CEO Carsten Coesfeld said in an interview published on Tuesday.
Bertelsmann, which owns publisher Penguin Random House and is also active in services and education, has held a stake in Lets Transport since late 2018.
The logistics company was founded in 2015 and connects truck drivers with corporate clients across India.
"The market for Lets Transport is worth $14 billion, with an annual growth rate of around 11% — but 90% of it is unorganised," Coesfeld said.
Bertelsmann sees India in general as a key growth market. "It is highly attractive. We are convinced of its potential," he added.
He declined to give details on the investment.
A person familiar with the matter said Bertelsmann's investment amounted to a high double-digit million-dollar sum and that, in a hypothetical sale, Lets Transport could be valued at a three-digit million-dollar sum.
This is Bertelsmann's first strategic acquisition in India.
Coesfeld said he could imagine buying more assets across the supply chain of Lets Transport - which he described as a kind of Uber for logistics - such as warehouses.
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Susan Fenton)
A majority stake refers to owning more than 50% of a company's shares, giving the stakeholder significant control over company decisions and operations.
A logistics company specializes in the management of the flow of goods, services, and information from the point of origin to the point of consumption.
Corporate strategy is the overall plan for a diversified company, outlining how it will create value across its various business units and achieve its long-term objectives.
Explore more articles in the Finance category