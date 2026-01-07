BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Germany's BayWa is set to part ways with CEO Frank Hiller, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

According to the source, the company's supervisory board will meet for the second time in a week on Thursday to discuss the terms of the separation.

A spokesperson for the struggling Munich-based agricultural supplies trader declined to comment.

The firm is currently in the middle of a restructuring process that should last until 2028, after a debt-financed expansion strategy abroad led it to the brink of bankruptcy.

BayWa's shareholders have grown increasingly dissatisfied with Hiller as he has missed several opportunities to present his ideas about the future of the company, according to sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Christina Amann, writing by Emanuele Berro, Editing by Miranda Murray and Thomas Seythal)