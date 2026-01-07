Germany's BayWa to part ways with CEO Frank Hiller, source says
Germany's BayWa to part ways with CEO Frank Hiller, source says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Germany's BayWa is set to part ways with CEO Frank Hiller, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
According to the source, the company's supervisory board will meet for the second time in a week on Thursday to discuss the terms of the separation.
A spokesperson for the struggling Munich-based agricultural supplies trader declined to comment.
The firm is currently in the middle of a restructuring process that should last until 2028, after a debt-financed expansion strategy abroad led it to the brink of bankruptcy.
BayWa's shareholders have grown increasingly dissatisfied with Hiller as he has missed several opportunities to present his ideas about the future of the company, according to sources familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Christina Amann, writing by Emanuele Berro, Editing by Miranda Murray and Thomas Seythal)
Corporate governance refers to the systems and processes that direct and control a company. It encompasses the mechanisms through which companies, and their stakeholders, are held accountable.
A financial crisis is a situation in which the value of financial institutions or assets drops significantly. It can lead to widespread economic instability and can be triggered by various factors, including excessive debt.
Restructuring is a process that involves reorganizing a company's structure, operations, or finances to improve efficiency and profitability. It often occurs during financial distress.
A supervisory board is a group of individuals elected to oversee the activities of a company, ensuring that it is managed in the best interests of shareholders and stakeholders.
Explore more articles in the Finance category