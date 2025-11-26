By Maria Martinez

BERLIN (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin must accept he has no option to leave the war in Ukraine successfully, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday.

"We want this war to end as quickly as possible," Merz said in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"But an agreement negotiated between great powers without the consent of Ukraine and without the consent of the Europeans will not be the basis for a genuine, sustainable peace in Ukraine," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he was ready to advance a U.S.-backed framework for ending the war with Russia and discuss disputed points with U.S. President Donald Trump in talks he said should include European allies.

"Decisions about European matters can only be made by mutual consent," Merz said. "Ukraine is not a pawn, but a sovereign actor for its own interests and values."

The chancellor added that Germany would continue to support the Ukrainian people and would use frozen Russian assets for that purpose.

Germany will increase financial aid to Ukraine to 11.5 billion euros ($13.31 billion) in the 2026 budget, up from 8.5 billion euros previously planned.

($1 = 0.8639 euros)

