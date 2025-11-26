German travel agency Dertour records US slump as politics hits demand
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Dertour, Germany's leading provider of tours in North America, has recorded a double-digit percentage slump in bookings to the United States since President Donald Trump took office and does not expect demand to recover, said the firm's Germany head.
"Unfortunately, this trend is continuing," said Boris Raoul, CEO of Dertour Germany. "The current political situation is not exactly helping demand; we have to expect further declines."
However, trips to Canada have become more popular, and based on current summer bookings, the North America region is now in third place among long-haul destinations in Dertour's rankings.
Dertour, the second-largest German tourism group after TUI, is now hoping that the FIFA World Cup taking place in cities across North America next year will help boost U.S. demand.
Dertour, a subsidiary of German retailer REWE Group, offers package holidays with its tour operators Dertour, ITS and Meiers Weltreisen, featuring 180,000 hotels in some 180 destinations.
For the 2024-25 tourism year, which ran until the end of October, Dertour reported an 8% increase in the number of German guests and a 12% rise in revenue, with early bookings for the 2026 summer season up 18%.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Madeline Chambers)