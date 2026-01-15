Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Germany said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the European Commission on a plan to build new power stations, adding it would tender 12 gigawatts worth of capacity in 2026, with a focus on gas-fired sites.
The power stations are expected to enter service in 2031, the country's economy ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Susan Fenton)
