BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - QuantumDiamonds, a German company whose ‍technology ‌allows semiconductor companies to test out products and ⁠detect any defects, ‌announced a 152 million euros ($178 million) investment plan for a new site in Munich.

The Munich site is ⁠seen as key in terms of the European Union's plans ​to produce its own technology and ‌software components, and for ⁠the EU to keep up with the United States and China in the global ​tech sector, added QuantumDiamonds.

"This investment is a strategic commitment to European technology sovereignty," said Kevin Berghoff, CEO and co-founder of QuantumDiamonds, in ​a ‍statement.

Construction is due ​to start on the Munich site in the first quarter of next year, and the project is expected to create 200 high-salary roles in place when the facility will open, added ⁠Berghoff.

Industry group SEMI Europe had recommended last month that the EU ​should incentivise investments by computer chip equipment, materials and design companies to ensure the EU does not lag further behind ‌U.S. and Asian rivals in the tech field.

($1 = 0.8531 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta;Editing by Jan Strupczewski)