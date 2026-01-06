BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator on Tuesday said it has appointed Andreas Goss as the second managing director of Rosneft's German operations, which it controls under a trusteeship set up in 2022 in the wake of Europe's energy crisis.

Goss, who was CEO of Thyssenkrupp's steelmaking division until 2019, will serve as the finance chief of Rosneft's German division alongside CEO Johannes Bremer, the regulator, Bundesnetzagentur, said in a statement.

"He has more than three decades of comprehensive international management and financial expertise, which he has acquired in large global corporations and in challenging transformation and restructuring situations," it said.

Under Goss' leadership, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe came close to forming a European joint venture with Tata Steel, a planned landmark deal that collapsed in 2019 after Brussels vetoed the transaction.

Before his time at Thyssenkrupp, Goss held various management roles at Siemens AG.

"He also has extensive industry knowledge in the field of oil and gas supply through various supervisory board mandates," the regulator said.

Subsidiaries of Russian oil company Rosneft affected by the appointment are Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining & Marketing, which include stakes in the Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil refineries.

While remaining the legal owner, Rosneft was stripped of control of its German assets following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 via a so-called trusteeship that has since been extended six times.

Sources told Reuters in October that U.S. sanctions on Rosneft rekindled discussions in Germany about nationalising the company's business there.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Miranda Murray, Kirsten Donovan)