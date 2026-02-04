Germany Maintains Second Place in Global EV Production for 2025

Germany's Position in Electric Vehicle Production

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Germany built a record number of electric vehicles last year, keeping its spot as the world's second-largest production hub after China, auto industry association VDA said on Wednesday.

Production of battery-electric vehicles rose by 15% to 1.22 million vehicles, while the number of plug-in hybrids jumped by 54% to around 450,000 vehicles, according to the data.

In total, 1.67 million electric passenger cars were manufactured domestically, a 23% increase.

Growth in Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

That made Germany again the second most important production location for electric cars worldwide, ahead of the U.S. with 1.04 million, VDA said, while China produced 16.1 million.

Government Incentives for EV Purchases

"The German automotive industry is resolutely pushing ahead with e-mobility and climate-neutral mobility," VDA President Hildegard Mueller said.

VDA expects a 10% increase in battery-electric vehicle production in 2026.

In January, Berlin said that the government will offer families with small and medium incomes subsidies of up to $7,000 to buy new electric cars.

Future Projections for EV Production

Mueller said policymakers must further improve the industry's overall conditions, including charging infrastructure, power grid expansion and electricity prices, so that measures like the new incentives are not short-lived.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Amir Orusov, editing by Thomas Seythal)