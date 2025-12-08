BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Germany's coalition secured a majority on Friday to pass a contentious pensions bill in parliament without opposition aid, despite misgivings within the youth faction of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives.

It had long been unclear whether the coalition, which has a slender governing majority, would be able to muster enough votes itself to pass the bill.

The opposition far-left Left Party had announced it would abstain so that the coalition would need fewer votes overall to achieve a majority.

The parliamentary tally showed, however, that the coalition would have passed the bill even without the Left Party abstentions, as only seven conservative lawmakers voted against the bill.

