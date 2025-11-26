European states buy underwater drones for military use, manufacturer says
European states buy underwater drones for military use, manufacturer says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
By Petra Wischgoll, Oliver Denzer and Cassell Bryan-Low
DAMP, Germany (Reuters) -Two European governments have agreed to buy underwater drones for military use, their German manufacturer told Reuters, as countries in the region ramp up defence spending to address what they say is an increased Russian threat.
Autonomous underwater drones lend themselves to various military uses, from monitoring undersea cables, tracking submarine activity and looking for mines, specialists say.
But they can be expensive, potentially costing millions of dollars each, while operating underwater for long periods of time is technically challenging.
Bremen-based Euroatlas told Reuters it had signed its first two contracts with European defence ministries for the sale of its autonomous underwater drone.
The previously unreported deals for its Greyshark drone are worth a total of more than 100 million euros ($116 million), Euroatlas CEO Eugen Ciemnyjewski said in an interview.
He declined to identify which countries, beyond saying the two work closely together.
Ciemnyjewski said on Friday during a recent maritime demonstration of the Euroatlas drone in Germany that they would be used for a special military application, and would not be weaponised. He declined to provide more details.
INTEREST FROM OTHER COUNTRIES, IN EUROPE AND ASIA
The Greyshark is a mid-sized, long-range autonomous underwater drone that can be used in groups. Euroatlas says its current model has a maximum time limit of 5.5 days, and that it is working on a model that can spend 16 weeks underwater.
Ciemnyjewski said he has received interest from other countries, including in Europe and Asia.
Naval drones have featured in the Ukraine-Russia war, particularly those which travel on the water's surface.
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) recently unveiled the latest version of its Sea Baby surface naval drone that it says can operate at distances of over 1,500 km and carry a payload of up to 2,000 kg, about double the previous limit.
Meanwhile, NATO countries have said they have deployed naval drones, in addition to frigates and patrol aircraft, as part of a mission to help protect critical infrastructure.
And Australia has said it will spend A$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion) on a fleet of Ghost Shark autonomous undersea vehicles, developed by its defence force and U.S. startup Anduril Industries, for surveillance and strikes.
($1 = 0.8642 euros)
($1 = 1.5418 Australian dollars)
(Petra Wischgoll, Oliver Denzer and Cassell Bryan-Low; Editing by Alexander Smith)