Germany deploys Arrow air defence to counter Russian missile threat

HOLZDORF, Germany, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday became the first European nation to deploy the Arrow air defence system, built to intercept intermediate-range ballistic missiles such as Russia's Oreshnik, as it seeks to counter what it sees as a growing threat from Moscow.

Operating at altitudes above 100 kilometres (62 miles), outside the earth's atmosphere, and with a range of 2,400 kilometres, the stationary Arrow system complements shorter-range air defences such as Patriot and IRIS-T which are mounted on trucks.

A number of countries have expressed interest in purchasing the technology since Arrow helped to thwart Iran's missile attacks on Israel in April and October 2024, according to IAI.

At a ceremony at an air base in Holzdorf, some 100 kilometres south of Berlin, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the system's value for early warning and protection of the population and infrastructure.

"With this strategic capability, which is unique among our European partners, we are securing our key role in the heart of Europe," he said. "Thus, we are not only protecting ourselves, but also our partners. We are thereby strengthening the European pillar of NATO and meeting a NATO target."

Germany aims to have the system, which is designed to cover the entire country and will be deployed at three locations in the north, south and centre, fully operational by 2030.

Arrow can spot and intercept incoming missiles with a range beyond 1,000 kilometres, launched from land, air or sea, thus plugging a critical gap in the country's territorial defence.

Developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in cooperation with the U.S. Missile Defence Agency, Arrow is the upper layer of Israel's missile defences, together with the Iron Dome, which takes out short-range threats.

Germany purchased the Arrow system in 2023, for a total cost of 3.6 billion euros ($4.18 billion), as it sees Russia's intermediate-range missiles as the primary threat to its population and critical infrastructure.

By contrast, Russia's shorter-range Iskander missiles deployed to the enclave of Kaliningrad, some 500 kilometres from Berlin, are seen as a threat mainly to be tackled by Patriot air defence units.

NATO's eastern expansion has shifted front-line defence to countries such as Poland and the Baltics. However, Germany remains a key staging area in the event of a conflict.

($1 = 0.8609 euros)

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, additional reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)