Factbox-Highlights of Germany's 2026 budget
Factbox-Highlights of Germany's 2026 budget
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 28, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 28, 2025
By Maria Martinez
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's parliament will pass the 2026 budget on Friday with soaring borrowing levels, marking a dramatic shift away from decades of fiscal discipline.
Here are the highlights:
THE KEY NUMBERS IN GERMANY'S 2026 CORE BUDGET
The budget approved by Germany's budget committee features total spending of 524.5 billion euros ($607.69 billion) in the 2026 core budget, including 58.3 billion euros in investments.
The core budget envisages borrowing of 97.9 billion euros.
WHAT HAPPENS WITH THE SPECIAL FUNDS?
The investment increase is possible thanks to a special 500 billion euro infrastructure fund and an exemption from debt rules for defence spending approved in March.
Germany's debt brake limits borrowing to 0.35% of gross domestic product and special funds are excluded from it.
Including investments through special funds, total investment rises to 126.7 billion euros, marking a 10% increase over 2025 and following a 55% increase this year from 2024.
HOW INDEBTED WILL GERMANY BE?
The conservative-Social Democrat coalition government plans borrowing of 97.9 billion euros in 2026 in the core budget.
Adding borrowing through the special funds for infrastructure and defence, total new debt will be well over 180 billion euros, a level surpassed only during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 with over 215 billion euros.
It is more than three times the 50.5 billion euros borrowed in 2024 under the previous government.
The deficit is projected to widen to about 4% of GDP by 2027 and debt is projected to rise to around 68% of GDP by 2027, according to an International Monetary Fund forecast, but this is still the lowest level among G7 economies.
PROPPING UP DAY-TO-DAY SPENDING
Germany is using some of the financial firepower to prop up day-to-day spending rather than directing it all towards additional infrastructure.
A Green party analysis said the government has gained 10 billion euros of fiscal leeway for 2026 through the transport sector alone, citing investment in roads and railways.
As an example, the infrastructure fund earmarks 2.5 billion euros in 2026 for the renovation of motorway bridges, while investments for federal trunk roads in the core budget are cut by 1.7 billion from 2024, the year used as benchmark for a study by the German Economic Institute (IW), as it precedes the creation of the special fund in March of 2025.
WHICH MINISTRY WILL BENEFIT THE MOST?
The defence budget will see the largest growth, rising by more than 20 billion euros to 82.7 billion in the core budget.
Including special defence funds, total defence spending is planned to reach 108.2 billion euros in 2026.
Germany will also raise financial aid to Ukraine to 11.5 billion euros in the 2026 budget, up from 8.5 billion euros previously planned.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN COMING YEARS?
Despite the debt brake reform and the new infrastructure fund, big challenges lie ahead in the 2027 and 2028 budgets.
For the 2027 budget, the government is currently assuming a comparatively small funding gap of 11-12 billion euros, while there is shortfall of around 60 billion euros expected in 2028.
($1 = 0.8631 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Martinez;Editing by Alexander Smith)