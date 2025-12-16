Home > Finance > German financial watchdog finds non-compliance at local Standard Chartered unit
German financial watchdog finds non-compliance at local Standard Chartered unit

December 16, 2025

FRANKFURT, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - Germany's financial ‍market ‌regulator BaFin said on Tuesday ⁠that it ‌was ordering the German unit of Standard Chartered to fix ⁠organisational deficiencies and hold more capital ​following an audit earlier ‌this year.

"Business organisation ⁠was not compliant in some of the areas ​audited. This affected the processes for granting loans and determining risk-bearing capacity," BaFin ​said.

The ‍bank said ​in a statement that it took the matter seriously and was cooperating with BaFin.  

"We ...  have already implemented corrective actions ⁠to ensure we fulfil all aspects of ​the remediation within the timeframe set by the regulator," it said.

(Reporting ‌by Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Seythal and Miranda Murray)

