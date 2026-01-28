Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 2026
Last updated: January 28, 2026
BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany's federal and state government tax revenues rose in 2025 compared with the previous year but fell short of the increase that had been forecast by the country's council of tax experts.
Total tax revenue last year hit 901.8 billion euros, up 4.7% from 2024, the finance ministry said in its monthly report published on Thursday.
The tax experts had expected revenues to climb to 903.7 billion euros, up 5.0%, the report showed.
In December, tax revenues rose 2.0% from the same month a year earlier, to 115.5 billion euros.
Europe's biggest economy lowered its growth forecasts for this and next year, citing heightened uncertainty over global trade and the fact that economic and fiscal policy measures have not taken effect as quickly as previously assumed.
(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
