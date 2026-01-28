Germany's Tax Revenue Grows in 2025, But Falls Short of Projections

Overview of Germany's Tax Revenue in 2025

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany's federal and state government tax revenues rose in 2025 compared with the previous year but fell short of the increase that had been forecast by the country's council of tax experts.

Tax Revenue Figures

Total tax revenue last year hit 901.8 billion euros, up 4.7% from 2024, the finance ministry said in its monthly report published on Thursday.

Economic Growth Forecasts

The tax experts had expected revenues to climb to 903.7 billion euros, up 5.0%, the report showed.

Monthly Revenue Trends

In December, tax revenues rose 2.0% from the same month a year earlier, to 115.5 billion euros.

Europe's biggest economy lowered its growth forecasts for this and next year, citing heightened uncertainty over global trade and the fact that economic and fiscal policy measures have not taken effect as quickly as previously assumed.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Hugh Lawson)