Aldi Plans to Launch Over 180 New Stores Across the U.S. This Year

Aldi's U.S. Expansion Strategy

Jan 12 (Reuters) - German discount retailer Aldi on Monday said it would open more than 180 stores across 31 U.S. states this year, as more cost-conscious Americans shop at its supermarkets.

Aldi is the latest European retailer to accelerate its push into the U.S. market, following similar announcements by British sportswear chain JD Sports and fashion retailer Primark.

U.S. shoppers are prioritizing affordable and private-label products as inflation lingers and trade policies fluctuate under President Donald Trump, aiding sales at retailers such as Walmart, Dollar Tree and Dollar General.

New Store Openings and Locations

The openings are part of Aldi's five-year, $9 billion U.S. expansion plan, which includes entering Colorado and Maine, strengthening supply chains and upgrading its online shopping experience.

Aldi said it would operate nearly 2,800 stores by the end of 2026, moving closer to its goal of 3,200 locations by 2028.

"One in three U.S. households shopped at Aldi this past year, and in 2026 we're focused on making it even easier for customers to shop our aisles first," Aldi U.S. CEO Atty McGrath said.

Distribution Centers and Job Creation

To support growth, Aldi plans to open new distribution centers in Florida, Arizona and Colorado, bringing hundreds of jobs to each region.

Enhancements to Online Shopping

The company will also launch a redesigned website in early 2026, offering personalized product recommendations and expanded delivery options through Instacart, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Aldi operates more than 2,500 stores across 39 states, according to its 2024 annual report.

(Reporting by Koyena Das and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)