Germany's Savings Banks Project Modest 1% GDP Growth for 2026

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Germany's economy is set for a modest rebound in 2026 after three years of stagnation, Germany's savings banks association DSGV said on Monday, forecasting gross domestic product growth of 1%.

Drivers of Growth

"A moderate upswing is a good sign, but the recovery remains fragile," DSGV President Ulrich Reuter said, warning that a significant share of growth would be driven by one-off state spending that does not fix structural weaknesses.

Global Context and Trade Partnerships

Early effects from a public financing package for infrastructure and climate, as well as higher defence outlays, are already visible, said Timo Plaga, chief economist at savings bank Sparkasse Hannover.

He estimated that 0.4 percentage points of this year's expected growth could stem from those measures, rising to about 0.5 percentage points next year.

Reuter called 2026 a potential turning point amid widening global tensions and urged Germany to seek new partnerships, citing the Mercosur trade deal as a key step toward a free-trade area of over 700 million people.

He said a failure would be a "bitter blow" and backed provisional application.

