German retail sales fall more than expected in October
(Reuters) – German retail sales fell more than expected in October, decreasing by 1.5% compared with the previous month, data showed on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.3% decrease.
Compared to the same month in the previous year, the retail sector recorded an increase in sales of 1.0% in real terms.
Food sales rose by 0.1% on the month, while non-food sales fell by 2.2% in October, data from the statistics office showed.
(Reporting by Elizaveta Gladun in Gdansk and Maria Martinez in Berlin)
