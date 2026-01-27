Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Deutsche Bahn CEO Evelyn Palla plans to save €500 million annually through management restructuring, focusing on punctuality and operational improvements.
BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The head of Germany's struggling state railway Deutsche Bahn aims to save up to 500 million euros ($593 million)annually through changes to the top management as part of a restructuring programme, she told journalists on Monday night.
Speaking at a press event in Berlin, Deutsche Bahn CEO Evelyn Palla did not specify when that target would be achieved.
There will be a significant streamlining and greater responsibility for the operational units under the restructuring plan that foresees a second wave of changes from this summer.
Palla, who took office in October, has already reduced the size of the management boards at Deutsche Bahn's holding company and its subsidiaries. In December, she said that at least 30% of the jobs at the holding company, out of around 3,500 currently, would be cut.
The CEO primarily wants to improve punctuality, which is damaging the company's image, but she also aims to turn around the operating result.
($1 = 0.8431 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer in Berlin, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)
