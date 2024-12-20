Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

German parliament passes tax relief to offset inflation
Frankfurt skyline at sunset over the river.

Published : 11 hours ago, on

BERLIN (Reuters) – German lawmakers passed a taxation reform on Thursday to combat the burden on households caused by higher inflation, with approval secured by the votes of the former coalition partners and the opposition conservatives.

The legislation, set to come into effect at the start of the year, has been pushed through parliament at speed as other bills fell by the wayside following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-way coalition in November.

The three parties – Scholz’s Social Democrats and its Green partners, together with the Free Democrats (FDP) who are now in opposition – joined forces again to back the relief, long sought by the FDP, which advocates lower taxes.

The conservative Christian Democrats also backed the reform, which seeks to adjust income tax brackets to prevent the ‘fiscal drag’ effect of higher inflation eating into households’ take-home pay.

SPD politician Michael Schrodi said the measure is expected to reduce annual tax revenue by 14 billion euros ($14.5 billion).

The states and local authorities will have to absorb a large part of the expected reduction in tax revenue. The taxation reform is planned to go to the upper house of parliament for a vote on Friday, where the support of state politicians will be needed.

Originally, further measures were planned to ease the burden on companies, such as extended depreciation options and research allowances. However, the parliamentary groups were no longer able to reach an agreement on this following the coalition’s collapse.

German political parties are fiercely debating ways to spur the country’s ailing economy ahead of snap elections set for Feb. 23. Disagreements over economic and fiscal policy were a key factor in the collapse of Scholz’s government.

($1 = 0.9639 euros)

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Maria Martinez, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Keith Weir)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post