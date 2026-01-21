Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Germany's military plans to buy three MEKO A-200 frigates from TKMS for about 3 billion euros, with the first expected by 2029.
BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Germany's military is preparing to purchase at least three MEKO A-200 class frigates from German warship builder TKMS, each of which comes with a price tag of around 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion), according to sources familiar with the project.
The sources told Reuters that the German parliament has been notified of a preliminary agreement, and a formal purchase contract is also being prepared within the government.
TKMS could deliver the first frigate by 2029, as requested by the military, with the successive deliveries arriving within less than a year, according to the sources.
The budget committee last year approved 7.8 billion euros for an alternative procurement strategy after a years-long delay in the purchase of the originally planned F126 frigates.
Industry publication Hartpunkt first reported the plans.
Germany's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 0.8526 euros)
(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)
A frigate is a type of warship that is generally smaller than a destroyer and is used for various roles, including escorting larger vessels and anti-submarine warfare.
The MEKO A-200 class is a type of modular naval vessel designed for various missions, including anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare.
Explore more articles in the Finance category