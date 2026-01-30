Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 30, 2026
German inflation rose to 2.1% in January, exceeding expectations. Analysts had predicted it would remain at 2.0%, according to Reuters.
BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German inflation unexpectedly rose slightly in January, increasing to 2.1% year on year, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast EU-harmonised inflation remaining unchanged from December at 2.0%.
(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)
