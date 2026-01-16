Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German inflation slowed in December to 2.0%, the federal statistics office said on Friday, confirming preliminary data.
Inflation, or consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, stood at 2.6% year-on-year in November.
The statistics office gives more detailed monthly data on its website.
(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)
