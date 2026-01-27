Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
German and French ministers propose a new EU forum to boost competitiveness, focusing on reducing import reliance and strengthening the euro.
BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Finance ministers from Germany and France want to strengthen competitiveness within the EU by introducing a new format of the bloc's six leading economies, a letter from the German minister seen by Reuters showed.
EU economies are trying to reduce their dependence on imported critical raw materials from countries including China and to tackle fears that trade tariffs and the fragmentation of global markets could undermine growth and investment.
"To survive in an increasingly unpredictable geopolitical situation, Europe must become stronger and more resilient," wrote Lars Klingbeil in a letter to his counterparts dated on Monday, adding that continuing as before could not be an option.
He and the French finance minister have invited partners in Poland, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands to a video conference on Wednesday to start a new forum for discussion.
The aim is to clarify how European measures can be accelerated and made more ambitious, wrote Klingbeil.
Specific goals include creating better financing conditions for new, fast-growing firms, strengthening the euro as a safe haven, better coordinating European defence spending and making supply chains more resilient, he added.
(Reporting by Christian KraemerWriting by Madeline ChambersEditing by Ludwig Burger)
Competitiveness refers to the ability of a country or region to produce goods and services that meet the test of international markets while maintaining or expanding the real incomes of its people.
A financial community comprises individuals and institutions involved in the management, investment, and regulation of financial assets and services.
Explore more articles in the Finance category