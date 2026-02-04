German engineering orders down 5% in December
Posted on February 4, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
German engineering orders fell 5% in December 2025 due to weak foreign demand. Domestic orders rose 7%, while foreign contracts dropped 9%.
BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German engineering orders fell 5% in December mainly on weak demand from non-euro zone countries, a weak end to a year of stagnation, engineering firm VDMA said on Wednesday.
While domestic orders were up 7% on the year in December, foreign contracts were down 9%, with those from both inside and outside the euro zone falling 3% and 11%, respectively.
For 2025 as a whole, the industry's orders books were at the same level as the year before, said the VDMA. The group had previously predicted that production would decline 5% in real terms in 2025, citing trade conflicts and global uncertainty.
In the October-to-December period, orders were up 3%, with domestic contracts unchanged and foreign orders up 4%, due mainly to a 6% jump from non-euro zone countries, said the VDMA.
Together, the figures for the fourth quarter and 2025 as a whole are clear signs of "an economic bottoming out" for the sector, said VDMA chief economist Johannes Gernandt.
Thus the VDMA is sticking with its forecast for a 1% increase in production in real terms for this year, he said.
CHANGE
DECEMBER
overall -5% y/y
of which German +7% y/y
foreign -9% y/y
OCT +3% y/y
TO DEC
of which German +0% y/y
foreign +4% y/y
(Reporting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Madeline Chambers)
