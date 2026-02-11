German defence minister: fate of FCAS fighter jet programme soon clear
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius indicates the FCAS fighter jet programme's future will be decided soon, with government heads making the final call.
BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday that the future of the French-German-Spanish FCAS warplane programme would become clear in the next few days.
"The decision now lies with the heads of government," said Pistorius ahead of a defence ministers' meeting in Brussels when asked by journalists whether the project was dead or not.
(Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)
The FCAS (Future Combat Air System) fighter jet programme is a collaborative project involving France, Germany, and Spain aimed at developing a next-generation military aircraft.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category