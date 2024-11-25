Investing
German defence firm Renk Group appoints Alexander Sagel as CEO
Published : 1 day ago, on
(Reuters) – German defence firm Renk Group said on Sunday it had appointed management board member Alexander Sagel as CEO effective Feb. 1, 2025.
Sagel currently serves as management board member and COO of the company.
The current CEO, Susanne Wiegand, will step down from her position by the end of January, due to personal reasons, according to a company statement.
Earlier this month the tank equipment maker reported bigger-than-expected third-quarter revenue, led by higher demand in its vehicle mobility segment.
(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Ros Russell)
