Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Germany's top civil court seeks EU guidance on a case against Porsche Holding related to VW's diesel scandal, focusing on disclosure obligations.
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Germany's highest court in civil law said on Wednesday it is seeking guidance from the EU's Court of Justice in a case brought by investors against the holding company behind Volkswagen over the carmaker's diesel scandal.
The lawsuit was brought by shareholders against Porsche Automobil Holding SE over the disclosure of market-moving information in a scandal that erupted in 2015 when VW came under investigation for cheating exhaust emission tests.
The German Federal Court of Justice said it was seeking clarity, among other aspects, on whether plaintiffs need to show that Porsche Holding had prior knowledge of VW's conduct or whether it is enough to claim Porsche Holding should have known.
(Reporting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Madeline Chambers)
