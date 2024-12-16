Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

German business activity ends year in contraction territory, PMI shows
2024-12-16T083443Z_2_LYNXMPEKBF07K_RTROPTP_4_GERMANY-ECONOMY-PMI

Published : 1 day ago, on

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s economic downturn eased slightly in December but business activity still contracted for a sixth month running, according to a survey published on Monday.

The HCOB German flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 47.8 from 47.2 in November, but remained in contraction territory. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 47.8.

The business activity index for Germany’s services sector rose to 51.0 in December from 49.3 in November, beating the forecast of 49.4. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion.

“This improvement in services is a good counterbalance to the quicker decline in manufacturing output, giving some hope that GDP might not have shrunk in the last quarter of the year,” said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

Germany dodged a technical recession in the third quarter but the government expects output to contract by 0.2% in 2024 as a whole, making Germany a laggard among leading world economies.

The German economy has been dogged by intensifying competition from abroad, weak demand and an industrial slowdown. To boot, a budget row brought down the country’s three-way coalition and has left Europe’s largest economy in political limbo until snap elections in February.

“The manufacturing sector did not exactly deliver any holiday cheer,” de la Rubia said. “This is certainly no big shock, given all the negative news about companies planning restructurings.”

The manufacturing index worsened slightly, falling to 42.5 from 43.0 the previous month and remaining nowhere near growth. Analysts had expected a small increase to 43.3.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post