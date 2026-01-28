German budget committee green-lights TKMS frigates deal, say sources

Approval of MEKO A-200 Frigates

BERLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Germany's budget committee approved a preliminary contract to purchase MEKO A-200 class frigates from warship builder TKMS on Wednesday and will release 50 million euros ($59.70 million) for them, according to two committee members.

Funding and Procurement Strategy

After a years-long delay in the purchase of the originally planned F-126 frigates, the budget committee last year approved 7.8 billion euros for an alternative procurement strategy.

Specifications and Limitations

The funds released on Wednesday will be used to finance so-called delivery hedging instruments, which are intended to ensure the delivery of the first ship by December 2029.

Navy's Perspective on Timeliness

Sources familiar with the project earlier told Reuters that at least three MEKO frigates are involved, which would each cost around 1 billion euros and are less expensive than the F-126.

The MEKO A-200 is significantly smaller, at around 4,000 tons, compared with the F-126, at approximately 10,000 tons, and has limitations, such as helicopter embarkation capabilities.

However, given the time constraints due to the Russian threat, the navy considers these limitations acceptable.

($1 = 0.8375 euros)

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Madeline Chambers)