(Corrects headline to show that ZF beat its profit margin guidance, not profit guidance)

Jan 23 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen reported full-year profitability above its own guidance on Friday, citing progress in transformation measures.

The company said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin came in significantly above 4%, according to preliminary figures for the year, beating own guidance range of 3% to 4%.

ZF, which is undergoing a restructuring that includes shedding thousands of jobs in response to the sluggish car industry, said its adjusted free cash flow for 2025 is expected to exceed 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion), double the amount compared with its own target of 500 million.

The company plans to use the strong cash flow to reduce financial debt earlier than planned by the end of 2025, it said in a statement.

"The improved operating performance and faster debt reduction are encouraging," CEO Mathias Miedreich said, adding "our transformation measures are working."

($1 = 0.8523 euros)

(Reporting by Amir OrusovEditing by Linda Pasquini)