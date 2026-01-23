Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 23, 2026
ZF Friedrichshafen's 2025 profit surpasses expectations with a strong EBIT margin and cash flow, driven by effective restructuring.
(Corrects headline to show that ZF beat its profit margin guidance, not profit guidance)
Jan 23 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen reported full-year profitability above its own guidance on Friday, citing progress in transformation measures.
The company said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin came in significantly above 4%, according to preliminary figures for the year, beating own guidance range of 3% to 4%.
ZF, which is undergoing a restructuring that includes shedding thousands of jobs in response to the sluggish car industry, said its adjusted free cash flow for 2025 is expected to exceed 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion), double the amount compared with its own target of 500 million.
The company plans to use the strong cash flow to reduce financial debt earlier than planned by the end of 2025, it said in a statement.
"The improved operating performance and faster debt reduction are encouraging," CEO Mathias Miedreich said, adding "our transformation measures are working."
($1 = 0.8523 euros)
(Reporting by Amir OrusovEditing by Linda Pasquini)
EBIT stands for Earnings Before Interest and Taxes. It is a measure of a firm's profitability that excludes interest and income tax expenses, providing insight into operational efficiency.
Adjusted free cash flow is the cash generated by a company after accounting for capital expenditures, adjusted for non-recurring items. It indicates the cash available for distribution to investors.
Restructuring refers to the process of reorganizing a company's structure, operations, or finances to improve efficiency and adapt to changing market conditions.
Profit margin is a financial metric that represents the percentage of revenue that exceeds the costs of goods sold. It indicates how well a company converts sales into profits.
Cash flow is the total amount of money being transferred into and out of a business. It is crucial for maintaining operations and ensuring liquidity.
