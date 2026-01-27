Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Aumovio will cut up to 4,000 jobs globally by year-end, focusing on restructuring R&D and investing in new technologies.
BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Aumovio announced on Tuesday plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs worldwide by the end of the year as it restructures its research and development activities in a challenging market environment.
The cuts are to take place in India, Singapore, Romania, Serbia, Germany and Mexico, the company said in a statement.
Aumovio said it has entered a cooperative dialogue with employee representatives in Germany, where the company sees a need to reduce positions in their high hundreds, with the aim of finding alternatives to boost efficiency.
"We are focusing on value-creating technologies, investing in future-oriented fields, and leveraging both new and proven partnerships," CEO Philipp von Hirschheydt said in a statement of the restructuring.
(Reporting by Rachel MoreEditing by Madeline Chambers)
