German auto supplier Aumovio plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs

Aumovio's Global Job Cuts

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Aumovio announced on Tuesday plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs worldwide by the end of the year as it restructures its research and development activities in a challenging market environment.

Locations Affected by Job Cuts

The cuts are to take place in India, Singapore, Romania, Serbia, Germany and Mexico, the company said in a statement.

Company's Future Strategy

Aumovio said it has entered a cooperative dialogue with employee representatives in Germany, where the company sees a need to reduce positions in their high hundreds, with the aim of finding alternatives to boost efficiency.

"We are focusing on value-creating technologies, investing in future-oriented fields, and leveraging both new and proven partnerships," CEO Philipp von Hirschheydt said in a statement of the restructuring.

