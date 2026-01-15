GE Aerospace Appoints Mohamed Ali to Lead Expanded CES Division

Leadership Changes at GE Aerospace

Jan 15 (Reuters) - GE Aerospace said on Thursday it has appointed veteran executive Mohamed Ali to lead its expanded commercial engines and services (CES) division, which will now also include the technology and operations team.

Retirement of Russell Stokes

Russell Stokes, who led the CES team, will retire in July after spending 29 years with the company. Stokes will serve as a special adviser to Chief Executive Larry Culp in the coming months to support the transition, the company said.

Role of Mohamed Ali

Under Ali, who previously headed technology and operations (T&O), the expanded team will oversee the full commercial engine lifecycle, including safety and quality, engineering, manufacturing and aftermarket services.

New Chief Commercial Sales Officer

"Bringing the CES and T&O teams together will build on the progress the T&O organization achieved last year by leveraging flight deck to enable greater agility and cross-functional problem-solving for our customer," Culp said on Thursday.

The company also named Jason Tonich as chief commercial sales and customer officer, who will report directly to Culp.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)