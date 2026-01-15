Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Jan 15 (Reuters) - GE Aerospace said on Thursday it has appointed veteran executive Mohamed Ali to lead its expanded commercial engines and services (CES) division, which will now also include the technology and operations team.
Russell Stokes, who led the CES team, will retire in July after spending 29 years with the company. Stokes will serve as a special adviser to Chief Executive Larry Culp in the coming months to support the transition, the company said.
Under Ali, who previously headed technology and operations (T&O), the expanded team will oversee the full commercial engine lifecycle, including safety and quality, engineering, manufacturing and aftermarket services.
"Bringing the CES and T&O teams together will build on the progress the T&O organization achieved last year by leveraging flight deck to enable greater agility and cross-functional problem-solving for our customer," Culp said on Thursday.
The company also named Jason Tonich as chief commercial sales and customer officer, who will report directly to Culp.
(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
A commercial engine refers to an aircraft engine designed for use in commercial aviation, focusing on efficiency, reliability, and performance to meet airline operational needs.
Aftermarket service includes support and services provided after the sale of a product, such as maintenance, repairs, and parts supply, ensuring customer satisfaction and product longevity.
A technology and operations team is responsible for managing the technological infrastructure and operational processes within an organization, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.
