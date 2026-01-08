Galp, Moeve in talks to combine refining, fuel retail businesses
Galp, Moeve in talks to combine refining, fuel retail businesses
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
By Shadia Nasralla and Sergio Goncalves
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Portuguese energy firm Galp and private equity-backed Moeve are in talks to combine their refining, chemicals and fuel retail businesses, they said on Thursday, in a deal that, if successful, would create one of Europe's biggest refiners.
Under a non-binding agreement, Galp and Madrid-headquartered Moeve plan to create two new firms. One would run 3,500 fuel retail stations mainly in Spain and Portugal with the other operating three refineries with combined capacity of around 700,000 barrels per day.
Moeve's shareholders are the United Arab Emirates' state-owned investment firm Mubadala and U.S. investment firm Carlyle Group.
Galp's upstream oil and gas production business would not be included in any merger.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Joe Bavier)
Refining is the process of converting crude oil into usable products like gasoline, diesel, and other petrochemicals through various chemical processes.
A merger is a business combination where two companies join to form a single entity, often to enhance competitiveness and efficiency.
Private equity refers to investment funds that buy and restructure companies, often taking them private to improve their financial performance before selling them for profit.
A fuel retail business sells fuel products directly to consumers, typically through gas stations, providing essential services for vehicles.
Capacity in refineries refers to the maximum amount of crude oil that can be processed in a given time period, usually measured in barrels per day.
Explore more articles in the Finance category