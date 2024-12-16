Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

French stocks lead declines in Europe after Moody’s downgrade, PMI data
2024-12-16T083041Z_1_LYNXMPEKBF07J_RTROPTP_4_EUROPE-STOCKS

Published : 1 day ago, on

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) -French stocks led losses across European markets on Monday after a surprise ratings downgrade by Moody’s, while signs of easing strain on euro zone business activity failed to enthuse investors.

France’s blue-chip CAC 40 dropped 0.7% after credit ratings agency Moody’s unexpectedly downgraded the country’s rating on Friday, bringing it to “Aa3” from “Aa2” with a stable outlook for future moves.

The news came hours after President Emmanuel Macron named veteran centrist politician Francois Bayrou as his fourth prime minister this year.

French banks including Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole dipped.

Surveys showed Germany’s economic downturn eased slightly in December but business activity still contracted for a sixth month running, while France’s services sector shrank further in December.

Overall the decline in euro zone business activity eased this month as the bloc’s dominant services industry bounced back to growth, as per HCOB’s preliminary composite euro zone Purchasing Managers’ Index.

“That’s not much of a silver lining as it largely reflects the pessimism baked into economists’ forecasts,” noted Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy chief euro-zone economist at Capital Economics. “The PMI is still lower than it was in October, and on past form remains consistent with the economy contracting.”

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%, trading near a two-week low. The German DAX and Britain’s FTSE 100 dropped about 0.3% each.

The European Central Bank has cut interest rates four times already this year and investors are betting on even more policy easing in 2025 as inflation worries have largely disappeared and anaemic economic growth is now a bigger concern.

The ECB will cut rates further if inflation continues to ease towards its 2% target as restricting economic growth is no longer necessary, ECB President Christine Lagarde said.

Focus will be on monetary policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan later this week.

Porsche fell 2.4% after it warned it may write down the value of its stake in Volkswagen by up to 20 billion euros ($21 billion) and said it expects its group result after tax in 2024 to be “significantly negative”.

Volkswagen dropped about 2%.

Entain fell 6.7% after Australia’s financial crime watchdog launched legal action against the Ladbrokes owner’s local unit.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Shounak Dasgupta)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post