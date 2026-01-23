Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 2026
Last updated: January 23, 2026



The French Navy has redirected the 'GRINCH' tanker to Marseille for investigation, suspecting it of being part of Russia's shadow fleet evading oil sanctions.
MARSEILLE, France, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The French navy has diverted the Grinch oil tanker it detained on Thursday towards the port of Marseille-Fos for further investigation, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Friday.
The navy had intercepted the tanker, which had left the Russian port of Murmansk in early January, on suspicion of operating under a false flag and belonging to the "shadow fleet" that enables Russia to export oil despite sanctions.
The ship was sailing under a Comoros flag.
The interception was on high seas in the western Mediterranean, between the southern coast of Spain and the northern coast of Morocco, the French maritime police said in a statement on Thursday. It added that navies of other countries, including Britain, supported the operation.
The office of the prosecutor of Marseille, which handles matters related to maritime law and is investigating the case, said on Friday that the ship had been diverted, but did not specify where to.
The EU has imposed 19 packages of sanctions against Russia, but Moscow has adapted to most measures and continues to sell millions of barrels of oil to countries such as India and China, typically at discounted prices.
Much of the oil is carried by what is known as a shadow fleet of vessels operating outside of the Western maritime industry.
In October, France detained another sanctioned tanker, the Boracay, off its west coast and released it after a few days.
(Reporting by Marc Leras and Alessandro Parodi, editing by Inti Landauro and Ros Russell)
Maritime law, also known as admiralty law, governs legal disputes related to navigation and shipping on oceans, seas, and other navigable waters.
A false flag operation is a covert action designed to deceive by making it appear that it was carried out by another entity or group.
An oil tanker is a large ship designed for transporting liquid cargo, primarily crude oil and its derivatives, across oceans.
A shadow fleet refers to a group of vessels that operate under false flags to evade sanctions or regulatory scrutiny.
International sanctions are penalties or restrictions imposed by countries or international organizations to influence a nation's behavior, often related to security or human rights.
