The French government survived a no-confidence vote on the 2026 budget's expenditure part, with 267 MPs supporting the motion, short of the 289 needed.
PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The French government survived a first vote of no-confidence in parliament on Tuesday over its decision to ram through the expenditure part of the 2026 budget without giving the National Assembly the final say.
The motion, filed by the hard left France Unbowed party (LFI), was backed by 267 members of parliament. 289 votes were needed for the motion to pass.
The government last week survived two no-confidence votes over the income part of the 2026 budget.
