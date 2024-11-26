Top Stories
French genAI startup LightOn rises on market debut
Published : 2 days ago, on
(Reuters) – Shares of LightOn, Europe’s first listed genAI startup, rose as much as 9% on their debut on the Euronext Growth market in Paris on Tuesday.
The stock was trading at 10.79 euros per share by 0841 GMT, 4.2% higher than the 10.35 euros it was valued at during its initial public offering last week.
LightOn, which builds large language models for businesses and institutions such as Safran and France’s Space Command forces, was valued at around 62 million euros ($65.1 million) in the IPO, against the 50 million in had originally expected.
($1 = 0.9517 euros)
(Reporting by Leo Marchandon and Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Business3 days ago
Brazilian meat suppliers stop deliveries to local Carrefour retailers, media say
-
Top Stories3 days ago
Stocks bounce, dollar slides with bond yields on Bessent pick
-
Investing3 days ago
German defence firm Renk Group appoints Alexander Sagel as CEO
-
Top Stories3 days ago
Explainer-COP29 – How does $300 billion stack up?