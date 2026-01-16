Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Expansion Without Borders - Compliance Without Compromise

In today’s financial world, globalization no longer means simply planting a flag in a new country. Regulations are deeper, expectations are higher, and trust has become harder to earn - and easier to lose. Against this backdrop, Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC), listed on Nasdaq, has taken a path that is increasingly rare: growing internationally without cutting corners on regulation, even when doing so slows things down.

For Freedom Holding, entering a new market isn’t about speed. It’s about credibility. Each expansion is treated as a long-term relationship with regulators, institutional partners, and clients - one built patiently, through transparency and discipline .

As the company’s founder and CEO Timur Turlov puts it: “You can grow fast, or you can grow right. In the long run, only the second option actually works.”

The UAE and ADGM: Trust Before Transactions

A clear illustration of this philosophy is Freedom Holding’s recent expansion into the United Arab Emirates. At the end of 2025, Freedom Broker Global Markets, a subsidiary of the holding, received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

This approval signaled that one of the world’s most respected financial regulators was comfortable with Freedom Holding's governance, risk controls, and operational transparency.

The ADGM authorization allows Freedom Broker Global Markets to conduct investment trading as a matched principal, provide asset management and custodial services, and offer investment and credit advisory activities. Such a broad mandate is granted only when a regulator has strong confidence in a firm’s internal systems and long-term intentions.

“In today’s financial world, scale without trust simply doesn’t work,” says Timur Turlov. “Regulators can clearly see the difference between rapid expansion and sustainable growth. We’ve always chosen sustainability - even when it takes more time and resources.”

When Regulation Becomes an Advantage

The UAE has positioned itself as one of the most dynamic financial hubs globally - strict in regulation, yet open to international capital and innovation. For Freedom Holding Corp., this combination makes the region strategically important.

Rather than viewing regulation as a barrier, Freedom treats it as a competitive advantage.

“Good regulation doesn’t slow business down. It filters out weak models and rewards companies that are built for the long term,” Turlov notes.

In markets like the UAE, reputation and regulatory standing are often decisive. Being well-regulated is not just about avoiding penalties - it’s about being invited into the ecosystem.

One Standard, Many Markets

Whether operating in the United States, Europe, Central Asia, or the Middle East, the group applies the same approach to corporate governance, compliance, and risk management. Abu Dhabi plays a special role in this network - acting as a bridge between Western capital markets and the fast-growing regions of MENA and Asia.

“We don’t rewrite our compliance playbook for every country,” says Turlov. “We bring one standard with us - and then build the business around it. That’s why we’re trusted in complex and highly respected jurisdictions.”

As financial globalization becomes more fragmented and more regulated, trust is emerging as one of the most valuable assets a financial institution can hold. Freedom Holding Corp.’s experience shows that expansion without borders is only possible when it rests on a firm commitment to rules, transparency, and long-term thinking.