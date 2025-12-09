Freedom Funders Helps First-Time Entrepreneurs Access Business Capital

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

For many Americans with a business idea, the hardest part isn’t the early mornings, the sleepless nights, or even the fear of failure. It’s when they try to go from dreaming to actually doing, only to find that the first step requires capital they don’t have.

That hurdle has kept countless would-be founders stuck at the starting line, and it’s the reason Freedom Funders exists today. According to Freedom Funders, the company has helped more than 1,500 entrepreneurs secure over $90 million in business funding.

Much of that funding comes through 0 percent interest business credit cards and high-limit credit lines, loans, and business credit cards. For many clients, that capital is the difference between keeping an idea in their head and finally getting to run with it.

At Freedom Funders, the team focuses on giving clients the guidance, education, and support they were never taught but need in order to move forward with their business idea.

Once people understand the steps and see real approvals, the idea of starting or scaling a business feels more like a realistic plan than a distant possibility. The company is there to guide them through each stage, acting as both a teacher and a partner as they secure funding and learn how lenders think.

Six-Figure Funding in Practice

Freedom Funders states that clients often aim to secure between $50,000 and $250,000 or more. Freedom Funders helps clients apply for business credit and funding from third-party lenders, these come from major banks such as Chase, Bank of America, US Bank, PNC, Truist, and BMO.

One client, Dave Kershaw, came into the program with a strong credit score, but still lacked the business structure needed for lenders to approve high amounts.

Freedom Funders reports that within 90 days one client secured $720,000 in business funding. From there, he began building banking relationships and investing in income-producing assets he had been wanting to pursue.

The company reports that many clients pass $100,000 in approvals during their first 90 days, and if they fall short, Freedom Funders says it continues to support clients throughout the process, although funding outcomes vary. Funding outcomes depend on individual circumstances and lender criteria.

Teaching Clients How Lenders Think

Freedom Funders doesn’t assume clients already understand business credit or how lenders make decisions. Instead, the company lays out a blueprint that turns a confusing process into something more manageable.

Clients learn how to strengthen their credit, structure their business properly, and choose the right NAICS code. They are also taught how to build better banking relationships, which can improve their approval odds.

Each client works with a Funding Advisor who communicates with them on a daily basis through Slack and meets with them at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks.

The team also stays in close contact with bank relationship managers across the lending industry, hearing directly about underwriting changes, new credit products, and approval updates before that information is available to the public. When something changes, Freedom Funders adjusts the blueprint right away so that clients stay aligned with lender expectations.

For many people, this is the stage where everything finally starts to come together.

The Obstacles That Bring People to Freedom Funders

By the time someone comes to Freedom Funders, they have often spent months trying to make sense of the funding world on their own. They might have researched online, watched videos, or asked for advice from people who meant well but couldn’t explain how lenders actually work.

Usually, the same issues continue to come up. Their personal credit needs attention, their business isn’t structured in a lender-friendly way, their understanding of business credit is limited, or they have little to no banking history. All of these factors can make funding feel out of reach.

This is where Freedom Funders steps in to help. Clients who need personal credit repair can work with Credit Veterans, the consumer-law-based credit restoration company that Colin founded in 2019 after becoming certified in credit repair.

For clients ready to use their funding to build long-term income, Freedom Investors opens the door to opportunities like real estate or automated trading systems.

Because these services are all connected, clients avoid the stress of piecing everything together themselves and feeling like they’re starting over at each stage.

Dedely Turns Financial Lessons Into a Movement

Freedom Funders didn’t begin as a business idea. It started with Dedely’s own experiences growing up in a modest two-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn, where money was tight and financial literacy wasn’t something most families had access to.

Watching hardworking people struggle to gain financial ground left a lasting impression on him, impacting the way he views opportunity. He describes that lesson, in his words, as “voids become values.”

His interest in credit and finance took off during his time in the U.S. Marine Corps. While he was serving, he started helping other Marines understand credit, banking, and basic money management skills.

Reading the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” pushed that interest even further, showing him how everyday people could use credit and leverage to build real opportunities for themselves instead of depending on traditional career paths.

After becoming certified in credit repair, Dedely continued learning everything he could about how credit, lending, and banking systems work. Working directly with thousands of people showed him just how many everyday Americans had the drive to build something but didn’t have the financial knowledge or access to take the next step.

Each of those experiences strengthened his belief that opportunity shouldn’t be limited to the circumstances someone was born into. Today, the values he learned while in the Marine Corps — discipline, integrity, and accountability — continue to guide him and his business.

Outside of work, Dedely is a husband and father of two. He enjoys studying Stoicism and philosophy, drawing inspiration from thinkers like Marcus Aurelius, Jim Rohn, and Robert Kiyosaki. Their ideas show up in the way he explains credit, mindset, and long-term financial decisions.

Dedely is now building Freedom Funders into a multi–eight–figure fintech platform while sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, “Credit Colin,” where he teaches people how to turn credit into cash-flowing assets.

Through each stage of his life and career, he’s been led by the motto: “​​Help a lot of people. Have a lot of fun. Make a lot of money — in that order.”

The Team Clients Count On

The team at Freedom Funders plays a significant role in helping clients move through the funding process confidently. New hires begin with a four-week onboarding program where they learn the essentials, including underwriting basics, credit analytics, relationship banking, and how to communicate with clients.

After that, the training continues through weekly calls, mentorship from leadership, and detailed SOPs inside ClickUp and Whale. The team stays on top of each client’s case through Monday.com dashboards, CRM tools, and a Funding Playbook.

Everyone on the team is encouraged to share any ideas that might improve results or make things easier for clients. When something works, it becomes part of the process going forward. The company hires people who communicate well, show empathy, stay consistent, and are coachable.

What’s Next for Freedom Funders

Freedom Funders continues to expand its services to better support its customers. The team is developing a Done For You Funding Automation model designed to speed up approvals and cut down on the amount of manual work required during the application process.

They’re also bringing Credit Veterans and Freedom Investors into a more cohesive system so that clients can move from repairing their credit to accessing capital to investing without losing momentum.

To stay competitive, Freedom Funders reviews underwriting trends, studies fintech developments, maintains close relationships with bank relationship managers, and monitors new AI approval technology. The long-term goal is to grow into a nine figure fintech platform that offers an even wider range of capital options, including SBA loans, equipment loans, revenue based financing, and term loans.

Over the next year, the team plans to help more than 1,000 entrepreneurs secure the funding they need to start or expand their businesses. Every part of the business is designed to give people access to the financial tools they were never taught to pursue.

Once clients have clear direction and actual capital to work with, new possibilities start to open up, and many begin to see a future that feels more attainable than ever.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by Freedom Funders. All statements reflect the company’s views. Funding approvals, credit outcomes, and investment results vary and are not guaranteed. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.