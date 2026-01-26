Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
France's National Assembly has approved a law banning social media for children under 15, addressing online bullying and mental health concerns.
PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - France's National Assembly on Monday approved legislation banning children under 15-years old from social media over growing concerns about online bullying and mental health risks.
