France's armed forces ministry awards Mistral AI framework agreement
France's armed forces ministry awards Mistral AI framework agreement
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
By Leo Marchandon
Jan 8 - France's Ministry of the Armed Forces has awarded a framework agreement to artificial intelligence company Mistral AI, it said on Thursday.
The agreement enables the ministry's armed forces, directorates, services, and affiliated public entities — such as the Atomic Energy Commission, the National Office for Aerospace Studies and Research, and the Navy's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service — to utilize AI models, software, and services developed by Mistral AI.
The arrangement will be overseen by the Ministry Agency for Defense Artificial Intelligence (AMIAD).
"Our solutions will be deployed on France's own infrastructure, ensuring full control over critical data and technologies," Mistral AI said in a statement on LinkedIn, adding it would fine-tune models on defense data to provide specific solutions for operational needs.
The deal builds on a cooperation agreement between the ministry and Mistral AI announced in March 2025.
"By integrating the most advanced solutions from Mistral AI, we consolidate our position and prepare the armed forces for future challenges," said Bertrand Rondepierre, director of AMIAD.
(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines programmed to think and learn. AI can perform tasks such as problem-solving, understanding language, and recognizing patterns.
The Ministry of the Armed Forces in France is responsible for the country's defense policy and the management of military forces. It oversees various military operations and ensures national security.
Explore more articles in the Finance category