France's Alstom posts record quarterly order intake
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Jan 20 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom on Tuesday posted third-quarter bookings at a record 9.6 billion euros ($11.3 billion), driven by a strong order intake through the quarter.
Group revenue came in at 4.79 billion euros in the quarter, up 2.6% year-on-year.
($1 = 0.8523 euros)
(Reporting by Alban Kacher)
