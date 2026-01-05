France asks airlines to cancel 15% of flights at Paris main airports after snowfalls
PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - French civil aviation authority asked airlines to cancel 15% of flights on Monday afternoon and evening at Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports following heavy snowfalls in the area, a spokesperson told Reuters.
The airlines are free to choose which flights they cancel so long as they reduce takeoffs and landings.
