France-UK electrical interconnector suspension extended, operator says

(Reuters) – The electrical interconnector between France and Britain will stay suspended until February 2025 due to a damaged cable, channel operator Getlink said on Monday.

The service was first suspended on Sept. 25. The expected return of service is now expected on Feb. 10.

Getlink, which runs the undersea tunnel connecting France to the UK, expects an additional commercial impact of around 11 million euros ($11.56 million) until the end of this year, and an impact of 30 million for the first six weeks of 2025.

The group reiterated its core profit targets for 2024.

($1 = 0.9513 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)