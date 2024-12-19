France says bird flu-free after month without outbreaks

Published : , on

PARIS (Reuters) – France has declared itself to be free of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the absence of new outbreaks for more than a month, though the country remains on high alert for the virus that has been spreading rapidly in Europe, the agriculture ministry said.

France had recorded 12 farm outbreaks of the disease, commonly called bird flu, since early August, as well as three cases among backyard poultry, the ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.

But surveillance was lifted in the past week at the locations of the most recent cases, it said.

The return to bird flu-free status under international rules could help French trade by leading some importing countries to lift restrictions typically introduced following bird flu outbreaks.

“Good news for our poultry sector, enabled by the vaccination strategy implemented since October 2023 and which will continue in 2025,” acting Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard said in a post on X regarding the bird flu-free status.

France launched a year ago a vaccination programme for farm ducks, which are notably reared for foie gras pate and are seen as particularly vulnerable to bird flu.

The United States, meanwhile, is grappling with transmission of bird flu to cattle and humans. The country on Wednesday reported its first severe human case of bird flu after suspected contact with an infected backyard flock.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter)