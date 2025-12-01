PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - French manufacturing contracted further in November as a drop in production and slower demand for goods hit the sector, a survey from S&P Global said on Monday.

The HCOB France final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.8 points in November from 48.8 in October - exactly in line with an earlier, flash survey. A reading below 50 indicates contraction, while above 50 signals growth.

S&P Global's survey said demand for French goods had continued to weaken in November, extending the current sequence of decreasing factory orders to three-and-a-half years.

It added that French goods producers had cut output at a faster rate than in October, while employment within the manufacturing sector fell for the first time since April.

"French manufacturing conditions remained weak in November, even as exports rebounded," said Jonas Feldhusen, junior economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank AG.

"Price development adds further pressure. The HCOB PMI price data indicate that manufacturers face intense competition, containing output prices. Against this backdrop, margins are likely to compress," he added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)