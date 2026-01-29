Givaudan Reports Slower Sales Growth Amid Weak Demand in Asia Pacific

Givaudan's Sales Performance Overview

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan's organic sales growth slowed down to 5.1% in 2025 amid waning demand, it said on Thursday, missing analysts' average forecast of 5.2% and its own guidance of 5.5%.

Regional Sales Analysis

Growth slowed from 12.3% in 2024 as Asia Pacific sales fell and demand for fragrance ingredients declined, Givaudan said. Growth also moderated across other business regions including Latin America and South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Financial Results Summary

Annual group sales reached 7.47 billion Swiss francs ($9.76 billion), while analysts polled by Givaudan were expecting 7.50 billion francs on average. The company proposed a dividend of 72 francs per share, up 2.9% from a year earlier.

Market Challenges

Sales in the Fragrance & Beauty business beat forecasts at 3.83 billion francs, fuelled by 18.3% like-for-like growth in fine fragrances, while Taste & Wellbeing revenue lagged consensus at 3.64 billion francs, hit by declining sales in the Asia Pacific region.

Net profit fell 1.7% to 1.07 billion francs, as the strong Swiss franc stripped 370 million francs from sales.

Givaudan, whose customers include cosmetics firms and drinks makers, faces significant pressure from the strengthening of the Swiss franc, which is seen as a safe haven amid global economic and political turmoil.

($1 = 0.7650 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak and Cian Muenster in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)