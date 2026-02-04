Four people, including two Chinese nationals, arrested in France on suspicion of spying
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Four people, including two Chinese nationals, were arrested in France for alleged espionage targeting satellite data, with two suspects remanded in custody.
PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Four people, including two Chinese nationals, have been arrested in France on suspicion of spying for China and have been brought before an investigative judge, the Paris public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday
On February 4, the cybercrime division of the Paris public prosecutor's office opened a judicial investigation into the affair, said the prosecutor's office in a statement.
This followed the discovery that two Chinese nationals had entered French territory with the aim of capturing satellite data from the Starlink network and data from entities of vital importance, particularly military entities, in order to transmit it to their country of origin, namely China.
Four people were brought before the investigating judge, with two of them being remanded in custody, it added.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
